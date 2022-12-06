Penn State Fayette Taylor McCormick

Paul Brittain

Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus star women’s basketball player Taylor McCormick recently set a program single-game scoring record with 44 points in a win over at Penn State Wilkes Barre while also hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career on the same night.

LEMONT FURNACE — Taylor McCormick established two milestones in one night when the women’s basketball team of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus recently defeated Penn State Wilkes Barre on the road in November.

