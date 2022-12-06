LEMONT FURNACE — Taylor McCormick established two milestones in one night when the women’s basketball team of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus recently defeated Penn State Wilkes Barre on the road in November.
The 44 points she scored that night was a single-game record for the program, and also placed her in the school’s prestigious 1,000-point club.
What made the achievement all the more impressive is that she reached her career goal in only three seasons, since the 2021 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCormick came to the Eberly Campus from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Laurel, Maryland. She immediately fell in love with the campus on her first visit.
“I am very happy that I came to Fayette,” she said. “It was the best decision I could have made. I had a lot of options. But it felt like home as soon as I came on campus.
“I appreciate everybody here. They really care about you.”
McCormick and third-year Fayette player Abby Bickerton are best friends, having been roommates, and spend much of their free time together.
McCormick was a standout athlete in high school, but “No one gave me credit. Everyone (there) was good.”
At Fayette, she has been the cornerstone to each of the last three women’s teams with an ever-changing cast that could have had an outstanding year in the lost Covid season of 2021.
Head coach Scott Hillen appreciates his point guard’s efforts and court leadership.
“She carries us and is one of the best players in the conference and in the country,” Hillen said. “She is a joy to coach and knows the game. She adapts and works hard in practice and in games.”
Hillen said McCormick only took 20 shots in her landmark game, making 13, including four of six three-point field goal attempts. She was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.
“My first shot of the game was a floater,” McCormick said. “As soon as I made it, I knew I could make every shot I tried. It was crazy.”
Another landmark could be on the horizon, as she is within reach of the career scoring record of roughly 1,393 points, currently held by Laurel Highlands graduate Hayley Moreland.
The COVID season has allowed some remaining playing eligibility for McCormick, but she doesn’t think she will be able to use it.
She is a Nursing major, and has also impacted the campus by being active in numerous organizations, as well as founding the Multicultural Student Association, for more understanding of various cultures.
McCormick hopes her team can do well in this year’s PSUAC playoffs, and possibly advance to the USCAA nationals. She would also like to play basketball overseas in the future after graduation but said, “my body has had too many injuries, and I might want to stay with nursing.”
