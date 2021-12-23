Keondre DeShields, Rodney Gallagher and Brandon Davis combined for 52 points and the Mustangs played solid defense throughout the game, and the result was a 77-35 non-section victory Wednesday over visiting Trinity to give coach Rick Hauger his 400th combined victory at Laurel Highlands.
The victory was his 236th as the boys head coach. Hauger won 164 games as the school's girls coach, and also racked up 150-plus wins as the men's coach at Penn State Fayette.
What does winning his 400th game at Laurel Highlands mean to Hauger?
"Guess it means I've been around for a while," the veteran coach said with a laugh.
Hauger is in his fifth decade as a head basketball coach, spending 10 of those seasons as the girls coach. He figured he's in his 28th season as the Mustangs' mentor.
The 2020 boys WPIAL championship squad was honored before the game, and it was that contest that Hauger said stands out among his wins with the Mustangs.
"The one at Petersen Events Center in 2020," Hauger said, without hesitation, of the 52-51 victory over Mars in the Class AAAAA final. "It's a memory that will never, you know, the feeling, won't go away.
"More importantly, that was the first time that happened at LH in 50-some years."
Hauger continued, adding, "The kids, the players, that got recognized tonight, they have a long time to have that as a cherished memory.
"It's nice Mr. John and Coach Smith (gathered the players). It's nice recognition because the team never really got it because a couple days later everything got shut down."
Hauger recalled a girls game or two that stood out in his tenure.
"One year, Swin Cash played for McKeesport, and we played them here. I remember (legendary UConn head coach) Geno Auriemma was in the stands," said Hauger. "It might have been one of the best halves of any team I coached had. I think we were up 39-17 at halftime. I don't think Swin had any points until the second quarter.
"Another one was when we beat Mt. Lebanon later that year to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.
"Those are a couple that stick out."
As for win No. 400, Hauger was pleased with the Mustangs' effort on the defensive end, but felt his squad had a lapse or two on offense.
Laurel Highlands ran out to an 18-13 lead in the first quarter. Brandon Davis led the way with nine points. Rodney Gallagher scored six and Keondre DeShields hit a 3-pointer to account for the rest of the Mustangs' offense in the opening eight minutes.
"It happened in the first quarter a lot. Our ball movement was fine. Our player movement was not. They weren't moving into the gaps (of the zone)," explained Hauger.
The defense really turned up the pressure in the second quarter with the Mustangs outscoring Trinity, 20-4, for a 38-17 halftime lead.
The movement of the second quarter was lost over the halftime break and the Mustangs took awhile to get back into that flow in the third quarter.
"We came out in the second half and we weren't really doing anything at the beginning of the third quarter, worthwhile," said Hauger. "But, our defense played well.
"They have some guards that can shoot. I thought our guys, we had some lapses, but once we got in the groove, they played well."
The home team found the flow as the quarter progressed and added to its lead with a 17-13 advantage.
Laurel Highlands (4-0) cruised in the fourth quarter as Hauger began to sub, outscoring the Hillers in the final eight minutes, 22-5.
Davis led the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points. Gallagher finished with 18 and DeShields added 14.
Hauger also complimented his complementary players.
"Joe Chambers, Nico Johns and Jayden Pratt have roles, and they accept those roles," praised Hauger.
Dante DeRubbo led Trinity (3-3) with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.