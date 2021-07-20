Mill Run closed the regular season Monday night with a 7-0 win over visiting ARH Industries to secure the top spot in the Fayette County Baseball League standings.
Mill Run finishes with a 12-3 record and will play Mitch's Bail Bonds in the semifinals. ARH Industries slip to 3-10 with two games remaining.
The ageless wonder Bill Bendis was the winning pitcher. The veteran left-hander pitched five innings, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Kole Koontz finished the game with three hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Mill Run scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and three more in the fourth inning.
Mill Run's Josh Burns finished with two doubles. Jimmy Malone stroked three singles and drove in three runs. Cade Warrick had three singles and two RBI. Logan Kemp added two singles and an RBI, and Tanner Orndorff had two singles.
Ryan Sullivan had two singles for ARH Industries.
Mitch's Bail Bonds 2, Carmichaels 0 -- Jorge Palmas tossed a three-hitter and the Magicians scratched out a pair of runs for a Fayette County Baseball League victory over the visiting Copperheads.
Mitch's Bail Bonds improves to 5-8 with two games remaining. Mitch's Bail Bonds will travel to Mill Run when the FCBL semifinals begin.
The Copperheads sit in third place with an 8-4 record, trailing Masontown by one game in the loss column with three games remaining in the season.
Palmas went the distance for the victory with two walks and five strikeouts.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored single runs in the bottom of the first and third innings.
Aaron Previsky started the first inning rally with a single and stolen base, and then scored on Ethan Coddington's single.
Previsky also keyed the third-inning rally with a walk and stolen base. He scored on a mishandled ball hit by Isaac Echard.
Carmichaels stranded runners at first and second in the top of the third, fifth and sixth innings.
