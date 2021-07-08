Mill Run scored the game’s only run on a fielder’s choice, edging visiting Masontown, 1-0, Wednesday night despite being no-hit by Nick Groover in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Logan Kemp walked in the bottom of the sixth inning to get things going for the Millers (8-2) and moved to second on Nolan Porterfield’s ground out. Luke Warrick walked and Logan Kemp moved to third on a wild pitch on the walk.
Gabe Kemp hit a ground ball to shortstop and Masontown went for the double play, but Gabe Kemp was able to beat the throw to first and Logan Kemp sprinted home for the game’s only run.
Masontown (6-3) came to bat in the top of the seventh inning, but the game was halted with one out because of inclement weather conditions.
Groover didn’t allow a hit, but walked seven. He struck out 10.
Alan VanSickle earned the win, allowing six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Masontown’s best threat to score was in the second inning, but two strong throws ended the inning. Center fielder Gabe Kemp’s throw to Porterfield and Porterfield’s relay throw to the plate was on time for the out.
Nate Zimcosky had two singles for Masontown.
Fayette American Legion
Smithfield-Fairchance 5, Bethel Park 1 — Smithfield-Fairchance’s five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning beat the weather for a victory that secured its bid into Region 6 tournament to be held at Hutchinson Park.
Smithfield-Fairchance improves to 7-4 and pulls into a tie for second place with Baldwin, and closes the regular season Friday night at Uniontown.
“We played our way into the tournament,” Smithfield-Fairchance manager Steve Strange said of the victory.
Bethel Park slips to 3-4.
The game was initially delayed by lightning in the top of the fifth inning. Another lightning strike postponed the game in the top of the sixth inning with two outs, and Bethel Park manager Zeb Jansante opted to call the game at that point instead of waiting out the delay.
Bethel Park tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, but the home team, playing at Hutchinson Park, rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Nate McCusker paced Smithfield-Fairchance with a double, single and two RBI. Jerrett Dempsey added a double and two RBI. Creed Potkul also drove in a run, and Nick Pegg tripled.
Smithfield-Fairchance ace Trey Coville went the distance, 5.2 innings, for the win. He allowed five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Jimmy Gasper had two hits for Bethel Park.
Charleroi 1, Belle Vernon 0 — Charleroi continued its surge to secure a Region 6 Tournament bid with a walk-off win against Belle Vernon.
Charleroi pulled into fifth place with a record of 5-6, just one game behind Belle Vernon in the loss column. Both teams are in position to advance to the tournament with Uniontown atop the standings. Should Uniontown remain in the top four, the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League would receive five teams into the tournament.
Joey Verscharen drove in Ashton Ray with two outs for the game’s only run. Ray doubled for Charleroi’s only extra-base hit.
Lorenzo Glasser went the distance for the win, scattering four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Andrew Kostelnik was the losing pitcher, allowing five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Xander Zilka doubled for Belle Vernon.
