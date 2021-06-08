Mill Run scored its only runs in the top of the fifth inning and Alan VanSickle made the runs stand for a 2-0 victory Monday night at Mitch's Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action.
The Millers remain undefeated, improving to 3-0. Mitch's Bail Bonds slips to 1-2.
Tanner Orndorff walked with two outs in the top of the fifth inning to begin Mill Run's lone run-scoring rally. He stole second and scored on Josh Burns' single.
Burns then scored on Cade Warrick's double.
VanSickle scattered four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out 10 in the complete-game victory. Cole Shearer had a pair of singles for Mill Run.
Justin Stott took the loss.
Fayette American Legion
Belle Vernon 10, Waynesburg 5 -- Belle Vernon scored five runs in each of the first two innings for a home victory over Waynesburg.
Andrew Kostelnik went the distance for the win, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Dom Dorcon led Belle Vernon (1-1) with a double, three singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Xander Zilka and Nick Stanger both doubled and drove in two runs.
Aidan Ochs and Donovan VonFradenburg scored two runs apiece in the win.
Waynesburg's Lincoln Park was a home run away from hitting for the cycle with two singles, a double and triple. He scored three runs and drove in another.
Trevor Stephenson finished with three singles and an RBI for Waynesburg (0-3), and teammate Mason Switalski had two singles and drove in three runs.
