Mill Run escaped a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning Monday evening to hold on for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels.
Mill Run fends off visiting Copperheads, 3-2
- By the Herald-Standard
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 4:45 PM
The bases were loaded with two outs and a 3-2 count when Grayden Plume caught the runner at second base leaving early on the pitch for a pickoff toThe end the game.
Plume pitched the seventh inning for the save. He walked the bases loaded and struck out two to preserve the win.
Veteran left-hander Bill Bendis worked six innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Mill Run (2-6) scored all three of its runs of starting and losing pitcher Joe Sabolek in the bottom of the third inning.
The first run scored on a passed ball and Tanner Orndorff drove in the next two runs with a double.
Carmichaels (3-2) plated both of its runs in the top of the sixth inning on Noah Mildren's two-run single. Forrest Havanis doubled earlier in the inning and scored on Mildren's hit.
Gavin Pratt had three singles for the Copperheads.
Mill Run's Wyatt Nehls went 3-for-3 with three singles and Johnny Kelly had a pair of singles. Josh Burns added a double.
Fayette American Legion
Connellsville 5, Smithfield-Fairchance 1 -- Ethan Porreca pitched out of a bases-loaded jam with three strikeouts to preserve the win for Connellsville starter Grayden Gillott.
Smithfield-Fairchance loaded the bases without a hit in the top of the fifth inning against Gillott. Porreca came in and held the runners in place with three strikeouts.
Porreca didn't allow a hit in three innings of work with two walks and five strikeouts. Gillott worked into the fifth inning for the win, allowing one run on three hits with six walks and a strikeout.
Connellsville scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Chase Sankovich's triple.
Smithfield-Fairchance scored the first run in the top of the third inning when Alex Dolobach doubled and scored on JJ Meyers' single. Dolabach finished with two hits.
Connellsville (6-2) countered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Connellsville took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runs, helped by a pair of Smithfield-Fairchance errors.
Sankovich added a single for a two-hit game, finishing with three RBI and two runs scored. Matt Firestone added a pair of singles.
Uniontown 2, Charleroi 0 -- Carson D'Amico drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Tristan McCoy had an RBI-single, and that's all winning pitcher Braeden O'Brien needed for a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Charleroi.
The game, which started after 8 p.m., had nearly an hour lightning/weather delay.
O'Brien started and pitched 6.1 innings with five strikeouts for the win. Clay Dean picked up the final two outs for the save.
O'Brien also doubled. Christian Thomas singled and scored a run, as did Sevi Vecchiolla.
