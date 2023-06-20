O'Brien unloads a pitch

Uniontown starter Braeden O'Brien unloads a pitch in the top of the first inning in Tuesday's Fayette County American Legion Baseball League game against Charleroi at Hutchinson Field. O'Brien was the winning pitcher in Uniontown's 2-0 win.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Mill Run escaped a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning Monday evening to hold on for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.