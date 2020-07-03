MILL RUN -- Masontown gave Mill Run a couple extra outs in the middle innings and the home team made the most of the opportunities for a 9-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Thursday night.
Masontown committed two errors and walked a batter in Mill Run's four-run fourth inning, and an error and a bases-loaded walk in the four-run fifth inning.
"The morale of the team goes down," Masontown manager John Palmer said of the miscues. "But, that's the way it is. They have to brush it off. The kids have to learn."
Cade Warrick opened Mill Run's fourth inning with a walk. Courtesy runner Gabe Kemp was safe at second when the exchange was not clean on Nolan Porterfield's ground ball.
Zach Uhazie caught Cole Shearer swinging, but Tanner Orndorff's ground ball was mishandled to load the bases.
Jimmy Malone made the most of the miscues with a two-run double. Uhazie was an out away from killing the rally, but Luke Warrick's single brought Malone home for a 5-1 lead.
"We capitalized on a couple mistakes in the fourth inning," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
The fifth inning mirrored the previous inning with Mill Run scoring four runs.
Josh Burns greeted relief pitcher Austin Bergman with a single. Cade Warrick struck out, but Porterfield, Shearer and Tanner Orndorff walked to force Burns home.
Malone drove in his third run of the game on his third hit. Brady Duricko was hit by a pitch to force in another run.
Another infield error allowed the fourth run of the inning to score.
"We put the ball in play and made them make a play at it," said Ray Orndorff. "I didn't think we'd come out offensively like we did."
"Mill Run did a good job getting the bat on the ball," said John Palmer.
While the Mill Run put together nine hits, the combination of wily veteran Bill Bendis and Alan VanSickle kept Masontown at bay for most of the game with a combined five-hitter.
Bendis had one rough spot when Masontown scored a run in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Kenny Ryan singled with one out and Colby Simmons walked. Chandler Goodwin's single loaded the bases.
Carl Childs hit a ground ball to third baseman Cole Shearer. Shearer stepped on third for the second out, but Childs beat the throw to first as Ryan sprinted home for the run.
Bendis allowed only Austin Bergman's double in his final two innings. Bendis gave up four hits in four innings with one strikeout and one walk.
"It's the same thing. Our bats were not there," said John Palmer. "(Bendis) gave us a completely different look. It caught the kids off guard. He's a smart pitcher. We just couldn't get all of the barrel on the ball."
Alan VanSickle pitched the final three innings for the save.
He allowed an infield single to Michael Coll, who got an extra base when the throw was wide of first base, to start the top of the seventh. Ryan ripped a single to center field to plate Coll.
VanSickle retired the next three batters, the final two by strikeout, to close out the game.
"No. 1, we received a strong pitching performance from Bill and Alan (VanSickle). Bill's a competitor, and Alan, he'd pitch every day if I'd ask him," praised Ray Orndorff.
Mill Run scored in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Brooks led off the inning on a double that hugged the first base line. He moved to third on Cade Warrick's one-out single.
Masontown attempted to turn two on Porterfield's ground ball, but he beat the throw as Brooks crossed the plate for a 1-0 lead.
Masontown, the new team in the league, opened the first week with a 1-2 record. The visitors caught Ray Orndorff's eye.
"I think they're a good ball team," said Orndorff.
Mill Run was rolling along in its opener against Mitch's Bail Bonds on Sunday, leading 8-0 through three innings with Malone pitching a perfect game, but the game was rained out.
"I wanted to get that one in so bad," Orndorff said with a grin.
