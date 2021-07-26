Mill Run opened its Fayette County Baseball League semifinal series Sunday afternoon with an 11-3 win over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds.
The best-of-3 series moves to Charleroi's Veterans Memorial Field on Monday at 6 p.m.
Veteran left-hander Bill Bendis contributed with his arm, as well as his bat.
Bendis started and pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Tanner Orndorff pitched the seventh inning, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.
Bendis also hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and doubled in Mill Run's six-run fourth inning.
"Bill had to bat today. We only had 10 players," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. "He hit his home run over the short fence in right field."
"He rolled his double into right-center. We held him at second," Orndorff said with a chuckle.
"I give a lot of credit to Bill Bendis for shutting down our bats and he had two huge hits. Hats off to him. He owned us today," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "That's what a solid veteran player does. They compete and put their team in a spot to win."
Brody Bonadio's triple tied the game for Mitch's Bail Bonds at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. However, Mill Run regained the lead with a solo run in the bottom of the inning.
"We scored the six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs," said Ray Orndorff. "We put together six hits and a walk."
Mill Run added a couple insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds added single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
Cade Warrick had a double and single for Mill Run. Tanner Orndorff and Logan Kemp both finished with two singles, and Luke Warrick doubled.
Noah Hansen doubled for Mitch's Bail Bonds.
