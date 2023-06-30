Mill Run plated seven runs in the top of the third inning Thursday night to rally for an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory against M&R Transit at Hutchinson Field.
Mill Run rallies for 7-run inning in 8-5 victory
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
