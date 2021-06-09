Logan Kemp's two-out single brought home Cade Warrick with the winning run Tuesday night as Mill Run rallied for a 2-1 victory over visiting Masontown in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Mill Run improves to 4-0, while Masontown slips to 0-2.
Cade Warrick led off the bottom of the seventh inning for Mill Run with a single. He moved to second on a wild pitch.
Losing pitcher Nick Groover struck out the next two batters, but Kemp followed with his run-scoring single.
Mill Run scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Dakota McWilliams walked with one out. Marc Prinkey was retired on a fly ball for the second out.
Tanner Orndorff struck out, but the pitch was mishandled on the third strike. The throw to first went into right field to allow McWilliams to score.
Masontown tied the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Nate Zimcosky doubled. Zach Uhazie's fly out to left field was deep enough for Zimcosky to move to third. Christian Fordyce then tied the game with a run-scoring single to right field.
Winning pitcher Kole Koontz allowed four hits. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
Groover allowed one earned run on three hits. He walked four and struck out nine.
