Mill Run walked off with a 7-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds Tuesday night, but Garrett Brooks did a lot of running to do so.
Brooks' two-out blast to right field was ruled inside the fence, not over it, so the left-handed batter was left to sprint around the bases for a home run.
"The relay was off-line down the first base line. If the throw is online, it was going to be real close," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
Mill Run's victory, coupled with Masontown's win at Carmichaels, tightened the FCBL standings at the midway point. Mill Run and Mitch's Bail Bonds are both 2-3, Masontown improved to 4-2, and Carmichaels remained in first place by ½-game at 5-2.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored two runs in the top of second inning, one scoring on Gage Gillott's double, but the home team responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Cole Shearer hit a sacrifice fly, Brady Duricko's first of two doubles drove in a run, and Dakota McWilliams' triple brought Duricko home.
The visitors came right back, though, regaining the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.
Mill Run pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Noah Hansen's home run helped Mitch's Bail Bonds regain the lead at 6-5.
Shearer, similarly to Brooks, tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when his drive to right field didn't go over the fence and he sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Brooks pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.
Cade Warrick doubled for Mill Run.
Tyler Chrise also came on in the seventh inning, getting two outs before Brooks' home run.
Branson Auckerman had an RBI double for Mitch's Bail Bonds. Gillott legged out a triple.
