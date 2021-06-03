Mill Run pieced together five walks and a single in the first inning Wednesday night for a 3-2 victory over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League play.
Luke Warrick singled home a run and two runs on bases-loaded walks gave Mill Run (2-0) a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (1-1) responded with two runs in the top of the third inning on Brody Bonadio's double and Noah Hansen's sacrifice fly.
Bonadio went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. Dante DiMatteo also doubled for the visitors.
Kole Koontz survived three errors for a complete-game victory. He gave up one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Fayette American Legion
Baldwin 8, Belle Vernon 4 -- Baldwin pushed into the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a victory over visiting Belle Vernon.
Belle Vernon scored twice in the top of the first inning and led 3-1 in the third inning. Baldwin tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Belle Vernon regained the lead with a solo run in the top of the fourth inning.
Dan Olbrys finished with a single and double, and drove in a run for Belle Vernon. Dom Dorcon finished with two singles. Losing pitcher Donovan VonFradenburgh singled, drove in a run and scored a run.
Dylan Wyse had two doubles for Baldwin. Liam Gutendorf and JT Kail both doubled for the home team. Gutendorf also had two singles, an RBI and scored two runs.
