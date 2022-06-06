Mill Run opened the Fayette County Baseball League season Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader split on the road at Garrett County Community College against Oakland (Md.), dropping the first game, 8-1, and winning the second game, 4-0.
The Oaks put the first game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending the home team's lead to 7-0.
Mill Run scored its only run in the top of the fifth inning. Oakland closed the scoring with a solo run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kole Kuntz had the lone extra base hit for the visitors with a double. Alan VanSickle took the loss.
Cory Ashby tripled for the Oaks (2-2). Vance Bradie started and went four innings for the win. He didn't allow a run on three hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
The ageless Bill Bendis went the distance in the nightcap to help Mill Run earn the split. The veteran left-hander scattered five hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter.
Mill Run (1-1) received some help with single runs in the top of the first and second innings scoring on bases-loaded walks. The final two runs in the top of the seventh inning scored on balks.
M&R Transit 9, ARH Industries 0 -- Garrett Myers and Kaleb Scott combined on two-hit shutout to lift M&R Transit to a FCBL home victory.
Myers started and pitched five innings, allowing one hit with five walks and eight strikeouts. Scott pitched the final two innings, give up one hit with one strikeout and no walks.
Zach Uhazie led M&R Transit (2-0) with a double and single. Santino Marra doubled home a run.
Nate Ruiklos and Sonny Peluchette doubled for ARH Industries (0-1).
