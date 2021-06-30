Mill Run scored five unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to rally for an 8-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds.
The visitors committed a one-out error in the sixth inning and Mill Run made the most of the opportunity. The big hit in the inning was Josh Burns' two-run double with two outs.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (2-6) came out swinging with two runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second inning. The key hit in the second inning was Drew Ripepi's three-run home run.
Mill Run starter Alan VanSickle did not escape the second inning. However, Dakota McWilliams was able to hold the visitors scoreless over the final six innings for the win. He didn't allow a hit, walked one, hit two batters and struck out three.
Mill Run (7-2) kept the game close with one run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second inning.
Burns led the way for Mill Run with two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Tanner Orndorff finished with two singles, an RBI and run scored. Nolan Porterfield scored two runs.
Ripepi went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Aaron Previsky finished with a double, single, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Fred Conard also doubled for the visitors.
