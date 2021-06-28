Mill Run rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 5-3 victory on the road at ARH Industries Sunday in Fayette County Baseball League play.
Mill Run (6-2) scored a run in the top of the first inning, but ARH Industries rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Mill Run tied the game with two runs in the top of the third inning and regained the lead with a solo run in the sixth inning. The visitors added a solo run in the top of the seventh inning.
Tanner Orndorff hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Teammate Josh Burns finished with two singles and two RBI. Cade Warrick added a double, single and an RBI. Logan Kemp had two singles and drove in a run. Matt Henderson finished with two singles.
Jimmy Malone pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Ageless Bill Bendis started and lasted four innings. The left-hander allowed three runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Garret Woodburn took the loss, striking out two and walking two in three innings.
Came Zaken had a double and single for ARH Industries (1-5). Seth Burgdolt finished with two singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.