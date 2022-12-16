Connellsville boys head basketball coach Jelan Miller is looking to see some progress from the Falcons in his second season.
Miller understands he is working with multi-sport athletes, but thinks with more focus on basketball, the Falcons can be a competitive team.
"I saw some very athletic kids last year," Miller said. "However, understanding the culture of basketball I was trying to teach was different for them. It was a little bit of a culture shock for them on some of the nuances of the game."
Miller said he is very impressed with the sports community in Connellsville and everybody wants success, but he thinks coming into this season he would like to see more commitment to basketball during the season.
"Last year was a major learning curve for the guys as I tried to show them things they never experienced on the floor before," said Miller. "Everybody had multiple commitments with other sports and activities, and being the new guy coming in I think basketball was put on the back burner, at times."
Miller came to understand the situation and made himself available for the kids during the offseason. He feels coming into a new season he is starting to see his work pay off through early season drills. He thinks he is seeing kids coming in with more of a focus on basketball.
"In my first year I wanted the kids to enjoy my approach and enthusiasm for the game," said Miller. "I might not have been as forceful at that time, but this season I want them to have more of a clear understanding how I want them to play the game. I think we will get there."
Miller said his team hit a downward spiral last season with only a few wins, but said he started to see his work pay off in the last five or six games. He said they didn't get the wins, but the squad became competitive, which is something he can work with.
"I think we had a great summer for the kids that were able to be there," said Miller. "They saw what I wanted for them not from them, and I think they grew as individuals."
The Falcons will be lead by seniors Trent Harr, Gage Johnson and Ben Zavatchan.
Miller is looking for Harr to take a big step forward with this team, noting this is his time to make an impact with the program. Johnson was a role player last year, but is expected to play heavy minutes this season. Miller looks for him to become more comfortable during the year. Zavatchan is a first-year senior. Miller said Zavatchan probably won't start, but can pick up a lot of quality minutes during the season.
Miller explained behind them will be a lot of athletic underclassmen, especially in the junior class. They played a lot of minutes as sophomores last year and Miller feels some of his best athletes are in this group.
The sophomores, including Jayden McBride, gave Miller a reason to smile.
"I call them young pups with big paws," he said. "They are more basketball inclined and have a good understanding of the game. They come to play and they love being here."
Miller said the Falcons don't have much size with no one taller than 6-2, so the Falcons are going to have to be committed to great team defense to create some opportunities.
"I see a lot of things we can build on," added Miller. "We need improvement in some areas. I like my rotations and I think we have a group of guys that can compete and represent Connellsville in a great fashion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.