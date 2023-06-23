Matt Miller silenced the Colonial 3 bats on just three hits Thursday night as Connellsville returned home with a 12-0 victory in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Miller, Connellsville Legion shut out Colonial 3, 12-0
- By the Herald-Standard
