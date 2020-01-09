Clara Paige Miller had a double-double in Waynesburg Central’s 45-32 victory over Carmichaels on Wednesday in non-section play at Waynesburg Central High School.
Miller had a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, as the Lady Raiders (0-5, 5-6) used a 15-4 advantage in the third to take a 39-24 lead into the fourth. The Lady Mikes (0-4, 2-10) had an 8-6 edge in the final period.
Waynesburg Central had a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, and after a 24-20 halftime advantage.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar scored 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.