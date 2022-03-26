Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
2 Mt Pleasant High School A 1:40.62 1:38.02 WPIA 34
1) Mutter, David 9 2) Gardner, Joseph 9 3) Snively, Logan 10 4) Barrick, Joe M 12
5 Laurel Highlands High School A 1:40.22 1:39.10 WPIA 28
1) Hamilton, Ian E 11 2) Friel, Kole C 12 3) Soltis, CJ 11 4) Schiffbauer, Dean 12
8 Uniontown High School A 1:46.18 1:45.89 22
1) Voytish, Logan 10 2) Schiffbauer, Jacob M 10 3) Grimes, Dalton 12 4) King, Parker 10
9 Elizabeth Forward A 1:48.41 1:46.48 18
1) Glessner, Ethan 10 2) Faychak, Kaden 10 3) Fine, Thomas R 10 4) Dell, Chris 11
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
2 Hamilton, Ian E 11 Laurel Highlands High School 1:49.50 1:44.23 WPIA 17
9 Reda, Nick 11 Belle Vernon Area High School 1:50.53 1:49.14 WPIA 9
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM
6 Friel, Kole C 12 Laurel Highlands High School 2:02.98 2:01.70 WPIA 13
7 Voytish, Logan 10 Uniontown High School 2:04.90 2:02.63 WPIA 12
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
3 Gardner, Joseph 9 Mt Pleasant High School 22.39 21.79 WPIA 16
4 Faychak, Kaden 10 Elizabeth Forward 22.42 22.24 WPIA 15
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
2 Miller, Henry J 11 Southmoreland High School 51.43 51.04 WPIA 17
3 Mutter, David 9 Mt Pleasant High School 54.06 52.64 WPIA 16
6 Voytish, Logan 10 Uniontown High School 53.51 53.62 WPIA 13
8 Soltis, CJ 11 Laurel Highlands High School 55.80 54.39 WPIA 11
Event 14 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
6 Ringgold High School A 1:35.61 1:33.22 WPIA 26
1) Traeger, Gionni 10 2) Nguyen, Brandon 9 3) Nguyen, Bryan 12 4) Noll, Andrew 12
Event 16 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Name Yr School Seed Time Finals Time Points
5 Mutter, David 9 Mt Pleasant High School 48.28 48.11 WPIA 14
Event 18 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
5 Friel, Kole C 12 Laurel Highlands High School 4:56.19 4:48.25 WPIA 14
8 Carpeal, Benjamin 10 Ringgold High School 5:03.28 4:59.38 WPIA 11
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
5 Reda, Nick 11 Belle Vernon Area High School 55.12 54.28 WPIA 14
6 Hamilton, Ian E 11 Laurel Highlands High School 56.31 54.54 WPIA 13
8 Noll, Andrew 12 Ringgold High School 56.06 56.06 WPIA 11
Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1 Miller, Henry J 11 Southmoreland High School 58.28 57.04 WPIA 20
2 Gardner, Joseph 9 Mt Pleasant High School 57.84 57.44 WPIA 17
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
4 Laurel Highlands High School A 3:22.21 3:16.92 WPIA 30
1) Soltis, CJ 11 2) Schiffbauer, Dean 12 3) Hamilton, Ian E 11 4) Friel, Kole C 12
5 Mt Pleasant High School A 3:20.67 3:17.36 WPIA 28
1) Mutter, David 9 2) Snively, Logan 10 3) Barrick, Joe M 12 4) Gardner, Joseph 9
The impressive group of swimmers to earn first-team honors along with Shahan include:
200 medley relay: .
200 freestyle: .
200 IM: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
50 freestyle: .
Diving: Elizabeth Forward.
100 butterfly: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
100 freestyle: .
500 freestyle: .
100 backstroke: .
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
400 freestyle relay: .
MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: .
HONORABLE MENTION: Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold; Connor Locke, Laurel Highlands; Kayden Faychak, Elizabeth Forward; Jacob Shiffbauer, Uniontown; Colby Voyten, Uniontown; Dalton Grimes, Uniontown.
NOTES: .
