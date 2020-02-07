Olivia Miller and Liz Murtha each scored 10 points as Albert Gallatin rolled past host Laurel Highlands, 56-12, in a Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball game Thursday night.
The Lady Colonials (4-10, 9-12) will try to end the season on a three-game winning streak against Fayette County rivals when they host Connellsville Monday. AG was coming off a 48-46 win over Uniontown.
Journey Greer led the Fillies (0-14, 0-21) with six points.
