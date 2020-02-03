Olivia Miller led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as host Albert Gallatin held off rival Uniontown, 48-46, in a Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball battle Monday night.
The Lady Colonials (3-10, 8-12), who have played without Bryn Bezjak since the star junior suffered a PCL tear on Jan. 3, led 13-11 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime.
The Lady Raiders outscored the hosts 14-9 in the third quarter to tie it, 35-35, but AG took control in the fourth and held a late four-point lead until Uniontown scored in the final seconds.
Mya Murray poured in a game-high 28 points for the Lady Raiders (4-9, 6-15) and Karsyn Chiado added 10 points.
Abby King tallied 11 points for the Lady Colonials and Courtlyn Turner added 10 points.
