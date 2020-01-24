Waynesburg Central’s Clara Paige Miller had 19 points and eight rebounds, but Section 2-AAA leading Seton LaSalle earned a 48-38 victory over the Lady Raiders on Thursday at Waynesburg Central High School.
Waynesburg (1-9, 6-11) played the Lady Rebels (10-0, 13-4), but the visitors had a 16-15 edge after the first quarter and extended their lead after period.
Seton LaSalle had a 26-23 halftime advantage and led, 39-30, after three. The Lady Rebels had a 9-8 edge in the fourth period.
Seton LaSalle’s Sarah Merlina scored 14 points, and teammate Ava Dursi put in 11.
