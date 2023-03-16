Southmoreland's Henry Miller had a demanding schedule in Wednesday's PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
The senior was up to the challenge, though, closing his outstanding career with two gold medals. The feat was made more impressive given the races were back-to-back.
Miller first won the 50 freestyle in 20.16 seconds, then returned to the pool a few minutes later to successfully defend his gold medal in the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.88 seconds.
"This is everything you worked for. You gotta go," Miller said of his approach. "I think I blacked out in the 50 free. The 50 free is such a personal race. You can't make a mistake."
Miller continued, saying, "I had about 11 minutes. It was definitely a quick turnaround. It was the fastest I've had. I did some short interval stuff to get ready."
The PIAA championship is broadcasted live by the Pennsylvania Cable Network, so the race winners are asked to do a quick interview on the deck. That was not time Miller allotted between the two races.
"I forgot that was a thing," Miller said of the interview. "I just go with the flow. I hopped in the pool to get some yards and just cooled down."
Miller said he was okay in the butterfly until near the end of the fourth and final lap.
"I didn't feel it too much until the last few meters," said Miller, noting the effects of the lactic acid buildup were starting to take effect after he left the pool.
Miller's prelim time of 20.42 seconds earned him the preferred lane in the 50 freestyle finals. He also received a Lane 4 assignment in the 100 butterfly, but barely after his time of 49.83 seconds barely edged Mount Pleasant's David Mutter by .02 seconds.
Mutter won the silver medal with a time of 49.06 seconds. He also made the podium in the 200 freestyle with the bronze medal in 1:40.88.
"David is a great friend," said Miller.
Miller was buoyed by the unexpected attendance his fan group.
"My mother and siblings came. That was a surprise," added Miller. "My Hempfield coach came, too. That was a surprise."
The Vikings' Joseph Gardner had a solid performance with a silver medal in the 200 IM. His time was 1:50.24, a mere quarter-second behind MMI's Woobie Kupsky.
He joined teammates Logan Snively, Mutter and Matthew Koch to win the bronze medal in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:34.89. The quartet dropped a second from their prelim time.
Brendan Korpiel, Gunner Probst, Seth Painter and Koch finished 28th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.80.
Snively finished 24th in the 100 butterfly in 54.31 seconds.
Uniontown's Logan Voytish finished fifth in the 'B' final and 13th overall in the 100 butterfly with time of 52.53. Voytish finishes 16th in the prelims for the final berth into the consolation final.
Voytish, Parker King, Jacob Schiffbauer and Leyton Maust placed 24th in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.53.
Laurel Highlands' Ian Hamilton, Kasey Mahoney, Connor Locke and Phil Cohen finished 20th overall in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.82. The same quartet was 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.69.
Mahoney was 27th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.51. Hamilton was third in the 'B' final of the 50 freestyle and 11th overall in 21.99 seconds.
Belle Vernon's 200 medley relay team of Nick Reda, Jake Wessel, Mason Yeschenko and Tim Reda finished 21st in 1:43.96. Nick Reda placed fourth in 'B' final of the 200 freestyle and 12th overall with a time of 1:45.91.
Ringgold's Benjamin Carpeal placed 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:03.79. Carpeal, Gionni Traeger, Brandon Nguyen and Tyler George finished 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.13.
