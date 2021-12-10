The Connellsville boys basketball team will have a new head coach this season.
Jelan Miller will take control of the program and felt this would be a tremendous opportunity to build a program.
"I looked at the situation at Connellsville and saw the have a good history of playing competitive basketball," said Miller. "They haven't won consistently, but I saw a hunger within the kids and the community, that they want to improve. I saw this as a great opportunity."
Miller comes to Connellsville after most recently assisting at Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. The Connecticut native was recruited to play at Division III Suffolk University in Boston, but ended up playing a couple of years in junior college.
He and his wife moved to Morgantown where she is an athletic trainer at WVU. Miller was hired in June and says it's given him a chance to meet the kids and get a feel for the area.
Miller talked about one thing he saw from the kids that he hopes to build upon.
"Passion," he said without hesitation. "The success they've been looking for has not been there in recent years, but everyone knows their history of coming up with some very competitive teams. I see that passion through the school and the community."
Miller said he had a chance to attend a couple of football games and even though there were a lot of tough nights, he liked that the students and the community strongly supported the team.
Though Connellsville is not known as a basketball school, but recognized as a school with good athletes, Miller is surprised with what he sees.
"I've seen a good mixture of basketball players and athletes," said Miller. "I have the athletes who know their role in the program and some basketball players that can extend themselves further than they realize, and are learning to do things they never thought they could do on the floor. With a mixture of athletes and basketball players, we are all learning from each other."
As with most coaches, Miller enjoys having multi-sport athletes. He pointed out his football players bring a different kind of strength and mentality that plays well on the basketball floor.
Miller said his job is blending everything together to help the Falcons succeed both on and off the court. Miller will be relying on six seniors: Josh Marietta, Jacob Puskar, Jared Hough, Dante Ruselli, Donovan Taylor and Kelton Nicholson.
"These guys are learning like everybody else," said Miller. "Most of this group are good athletes and a couple can be very good basketball players. They are working hard to learn how to play as a team. They are asking a lot of questions, making mistakes which can be corrected and learned from. They are learning when to speak up to push somebody or to offer encouragement when needed."
Miller explained one of the most important things he would like to correct with the Falcons is not to be so robotic, and let more of the natural instinct and ability shine through so they are not thinking on the court, but just reacting to the game to become more of a fluid player.
"There are things that can be taught and there are things that you do naturally," added Miller.
Miller said the biggest learning curve for the Falcons is to trust themselves more. Miller explained there are set plays he would like to run, but he would like to see a little more free-flowing offense.
Miller pointed out some of the little things he would like to see the Falcons do better, including to make better decisions on when to attack the basket, or pull up for a shot, or pass the ball off. He wants the natural basketball habits to be second nature.
"One message I keep preaching to the guys is to never get too high or too low," said Miller. "Embrace the mistakes, learn from them and move on. I see a lot of potential with this program. There are some very hungry young men here looking for success.
"I believe I have all the right tools, now we just have to put it all together."
