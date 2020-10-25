CONNELLSVILLE -- Mitchell Minda missed out on his junior cross country season at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus when it was postponed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I trained hard this summer to not run in the fall," said the Elizabeth Forward graduate who also runs track & field for the Roaring Lions.
Minda did find a race to run in on Saturday morning and wound up being the overall winner of the 38th annual John Woodruff 5K Run/Walk.
"It's nice because all our college races got cancelled so this is probably the only race I'll win this year," said the 20-year-old Minda, who helped lead Penn State Fayette to the 2019 USCAA Track & Field championship and has been part of the last two of the Roaring Lions' four consecutive PSUAC titles.
"I've only ran this one other time," Minda said. "It's a tough course, all hill in the beginning, but I'm in shape."
The Woodruff was held in October for the first time after it was postponed from its usual spot in the summer.
"It's a very strange year," said event volunteer Tom Korba, former longtime Southmoreland track & field coach, who has worked every Woodruff race. "This is the first time we haven't held it on the Wednesday after the Fourth of July."
That made for a change in weather most participants weren't used to when running the Woodruff. The usual sweltering heat was replaced by rain and cool temperatures in the upper 40s.
"It's pretty cold and the rain sucks," said Minda with a laugh.
Minda finished the course in 17:51, 10 seconds ahead of second-place Jesse Irwin.
"I led the whole race pretty much," Minda said. "I could feel Jesse behind me."
Emery Strotman of Bunola was third in 18:09.
The overall female winner was Hallie Portner of Morgantown, West Virginia, who was fourth overall with a time of 18:36.
"This is my first time (running in the Woodruff)," Portner said. "I got surprised by those hills. There's a couple big ones at the beginning."
Portner said a former Woodruff winner told her about the race.
"Ed Frohnapfel ran this race back in 1995, and won it," Portner said. "There aren't a lot of road races this year and he saw this one, and it's close to Morgantown so it seemed like a perfect day to do it.
"Until the rain started," Portner added with a laugh.
Portner is a former NCAA Division-1 competitor.
"I ran cross country and track for WVU in college," she said. "I graduated from there back in 2013. I've just been kind of fun-running and just trying to stay in shape ever since.
"It was fun. Nothing beats a running atmosphere. In my book runners are pretty good people and fun to be around."
Portner finished well ahead of second-place Christa Lee (22:33) who was followed across the finish line by Chloe Kalp of Melcroft (23:08) and Josephine Pindro (23:08).
Rounding out the top 10 in the female division were Cassie Beucher of Connellsville (23:23), Aubrey Seder (23:26), Paige Visocky (23:28), Heidi Evans (23:47), Addison Bandmemer of Connellsville (23:52) and Maddie Fiaschetti (24:28).
Following Strotman in the men's division were Dom Prestipino (18:49) in fourth and Chris Novak of Perryopolis (19:02) in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Austin Molinaro (19:22), Travis Yost of Weston, W.Va. (19:32), Brad Herrington of Connellsville (19:34), Brian Lohr (19:37) and Ryan Murphy (20:39).
The winners of the men's and women's walk were two familiar faces from Ohio in Carl Kondrach (29:06) of Barnesville and Sarah Donley (35:42) of Bathesda.
"This is my favorite race," said Kondrach, who claimed his third Woodruff victory in the last four years. "It's such a nice race. It's different having it in the fall this year but it's not hot or humid."
"This is my third time winning, including last year," said Donley, who was fifth overall. "There's not a lot of things going on right now. It's kind of nice this race was still being held. I race year around. It's nice to actually get out and see people."
A gutsy performance by Jason Lohr (34:49) earned him second place among male walkers, just ahead of Jack Crislip (34:51). Jim Downey of Connellsville (35:28) was fourth and Lynn Wooley (37:35) was fifth.
Donna Bigham of Mill Run (37:44) was second to Donlecy.
"I'm strongest on the hills," Donley said, "so usually I can get my lead there."
Rounding out the top five for female walkers were Mary Beth Hassan of Greensburg (38:10), Rachel Means of Connellsville (40:05) and Carrie Detwiler of Connellsville (40:24), who place just ahead of sixth-place Emily Lohr (40:26).
Kondrach pointed out why he's always happy to participate in the Woodruff.
"They always have real nice rewards and they normally have fresh food but I know they probably couldn't do that because of the coronavirus this year," he said. "There's a lot of good competition in the walk and the run and we always go to Bud Murphy's afterwards to have a beverage and something to eat.
"It's a nice racing area, Connellsville and Uniontown."
