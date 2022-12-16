Chris Minerd had no intention of returning as a girls high school basketball coach.
He was settling in as Waynesburg Central High School’s relatively new athletic director.
Then, Dave Sarra knocked on his door.
Sarra, who helped lead the Lady Raiders to an outstanding 2021-2022 season, informed Minerd he was going to resign. Sarra wanted to know if Minerd, who led California to some good seasons a few years ago, would be interested in returning to coach.
“I was torn a little bit,” said Minerd. “(Dave’s) daughter graduated. I needed to find out if I could do it. I also wanted to know if the assistant coach (Natalie Blair) wanted the job.
"I didn’t want to take an opportunity away from someone who wanted the job."
"I thought about it and saw I had the time to do it. I wanted to give it a shot," continued Minerd. "Last year, I watched a lot and really liked what I saw. Although we lost three starters, I saw a lot of potential with the younger players.
"I wanted to see how this could go.”
The Lady Raiders had one of their best seasons ever last year under Sarra.
Minerd led the California girls to their best string of seasons ever before stepping down and eventually becoming Waynesburg’s AD.
He led California’s program from 2010 through 2018, missing the WPIAL playoffs just once. Minerd served as a Trojans’ assistant for three years prior to him becoming head coach.
Minerd changed the program’s culture during his tenure with the Lady Trojans. Since he left California, the team has never failed to qualify for the postseason.
Waynesburg went 17-6 overall last season and was 11-1 in section play. The Lady Raiders defeated Brentwood in the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to perennially strong North Catholic in the semifinals.
The Lady Raiders' big season ended with a loss to Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
The Lady Raiders’ roster includes juniors Addison Blair (5-9), Josie Horne (5-8), Emma Kindervater (5-4), Colleen Lemley (5-4), Kaley Rohanna (5-4) and Taylor Sibert (5-6), sophomores Briena Coon (5-4), Avery Davis (5-4), Mya Smith (5-6) and Aidan Snider (5-6).
The freshmen are Peyton Cowell (5-9), Keira Kennedy (5-4), Maddy Loughner (5-3), Allie Midla (5-7), Olivia Mills (5-6), Emily Pace (5-2) and Rylei Rastoka (5-3).
“We played in a summer league,” Minerd said. “We went to team camp and we got a chance to get to know one another and what to expect from one another this season.
“Kaley Rohanna will be one of the best players in our section. She’s going to be a guard. She has a lot of travel experience. She can handle the ball, but I’ll move her around to other positions.”
Rohanna averaged 18 points a game last season and made 17-of-17 free throws against South Park. She will be a focal point, but not the whole show.
“I preach balance, Minerd said. “We need everyone to step up and pitch in. A lot of these girls didn’t get to play last year. This is not the same team.”
Minerd said Horne should be a big contributor this season.
Waynesburg will compete in Section 4-AAA this season with Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park and Yough.
“Everyone could be on the rise there,” Minerd said of the section opponents. “We’re going to have a target on our backs, teams looking to take our spot.
“We’re going to try and allow our kids and our team to grow. We must play them one at a time.”
The Lady Raiders’ non-section schedule includes Ringgold, Albert Gallatin, South Allegheny, Frazier, California and Brentwood.
