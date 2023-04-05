AVELLA -- Mapletown coach Dave Bates was encouraged by his team's first section win of the season against previously unbeaten Avella on Monday.
Tuesday let him know his squad is still suffering some growing pains.
The Eagles avenged a 2-1 loss at Mapletown the previous day by soaring to a five-inning, 11-1 victory over the Maples in their Section 1-A rematch at Polar Star Field.
Brian Martos threw a one-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts as Avella (3-1, 5-1) moved into a second-place tie with California, which lost to Jefferson-Morgan on Tuesday.
Brayden Fuller was the hitting star for the Eagles as the freshman knocked in four runs with a pair of singles.
Brian Humensky had three RBIs for Avella with two coming on his single in the bottom of the fifth to bring in Colton Burchianti and Bryce Wright which ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Avella took advantage of five Mapletown errors and quickly overcame a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning with four unearned runs.
On Monday, winning pitcher Spencer Yeager pitched into the seventh inning and reliever A.J. Vanata got the final two outs to earn the save in the Maples' 2-1 win, spoiling a solid performance on the mound by the Eagles' Isaiah Bradick.
"We were as high as high could get yesterday," said Bates, who is in his second season with the Maples after a long stint at Carmichaels that included three WPIAL championships. "Spencer throws a gem, 99 pitches, and defensively we made play after play.
"Today was the inverse opposite. I have a mistake chart and I think I had 12 or 13 on it before I put it down. You don't win too many games making that many mistakes."
Vanata started and took the loss on Tuesday, walking six and striking out four before being relieved by Jeremiah Mick in the fifth, and didn't get much help from his defense. All but two of Avella's runs were unearned. Besides Fuller and Humensky, the Eagles' only other hits were singles by Bradick and Nate Rankin.
"Avella was 4-0 coming into the game yesterday so that was a credit to us to beat a good team," Bates said. "Today we weren't good defensively and we weren't throwing enough strikes."
The Maples (1-3, 2-3) sport one of the youngest rosters in the section with just one senior in Joe Moritz.
"We have one first-year senior," Bates said. "We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of learning to do down the road. We have potential but we have to get some consistency."
Mapletown's lone hit was a double by Vanata.
A victory was crucial for the Eagles, according to coach Jason Fogg.
"For the sake of our playoff hopes we had to bounce back," said Fogg, whose team is seeking a third consecutive postseason berth. "It was imperative.
"I give Mapletown a lot of credit yesterday. They pitched a whale of a ballgame. We didn't respond with the bats."
The Eagles feature a strong pitching staff headed by Bradick and Martos.
"Isaiah gave us well-pitched game yesterday," Fogg said. "Marty picked up today where he left off and the bats came alive a little bit. We were able to capitalize on a few fielding mistakes. Fortunately we only played five innings today so that saves our pitching staff some.
"This was a very big win for us."
