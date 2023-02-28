WASHINGTON -- Elizabeth Forward sank eight 3-pointers and was 8 of 11 from the foul line in its WPIAL Class AAAA consolation game against Beaver.
It was their inability to connect on the closest shot that doomed the Lady Warriors in their 57-52 season-ending loss at Trinity's Hiller Hall Monday night.
The win earns Beaver a spot in the PIAA tournament. The Lady Bobcats (15-9) will play at Knoch Thursday to determine the district's five and sixth spots for the state playoffs.
Elizabeth Forward missed an avalanche of layups and short-range shots and couldn't take advantage of the Lady Bobcats misfiring on 14 of 25 fourth-quarter free throws as it saw its record fall to 17-7.
"Our missed layups hurt. I don't know if anyone kept count of those. I'd love to know how many," EF coach Krystal Gibbs said. "We had opportunities. There were some very easy layups that should've went in.
"They did alright (from 3-point range). Our foul shooting was very good tonight. I said let's not lose with foul shots or missed layups and we lost with some missed layups. We had one possession that I think we got the rebound three times. You have to be able to cash in on those and we just didn't."
Gibbs was referencing a sequence in the third quarter where the Lady Warriors missed a jump shot but got three consecutive offensive rebounds for put-backs without converting.
Beaver was led by 6-foot junior Chloe List who made two of her team's six 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 20 points. Emerson Connelly also had a pair of 3-pointers in tallying 15 points and Constantina Krzeczowski added 13 points.
Freshman Julia Resnik sank two 3-pointers and was six of seven from the foul line in scoring 18 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Alyssa Terza hit three 3-pointers on her way to a 15-point night.
"She played very well," Gibbs said of Resnik. "That's a freshman. She's coming in expected to do some big things and that's the conversation I had with her before the game. I was like I'm just happy you're here. I'm just happy that you're a part of this team and whatever you provide tonight is enough. She's good and she'll get better."
List scored the game's first basket and the Lady Bobcats never trailed.
Resnik made a pair of free throws to tie the score at 2-2 before Beaver reeled off the next seven points to go up 9-2. EF closed the quarter on an 8-2 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Terza, to pull within 11-10.
The Lady Warriors went cold from the field for almost half of the second quarter before Michelle Jellison converted a three-point play with 4:08 left in the half. That halted a 14-point run by the Lady Bobcats that had given them a 25-10 lead.
The Lady Warriors closed the first half with a 14-6 burst to trail 31-24.
Elizabeth Forward started the third quarter with a 6-2 run, including a 3-pointer by Chloe Zombek, to slice the gap to three but Beaver pushed the margin up to nine by the end of the quarter, 43-34.
Lauren Nesbella drilled a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Lady Bobcats a 12-point lead, their biggest of the game.
The Lady Warriors tried to fight back and although they continued to miss in-close shots they did sink four 3-pointers -- two by Resnik and one each by Terza and Addyson Nigut -- in the final frame as Beaver had its issues at the foul line, missing six straight at one point.
Elizabeth Forward got within five points four times down the stretch, but the Lady Bobcats held on.
The Lady Warriors have a bright future as they return all but one player.
"It does make me feel very confident about next year's team," said Gibbs who was noncommittal about returning as coach.
Gibbs pointed out the one piece her team will lose will be hard to replace.
"Joselyn Dawson is our only senior but we're going to miss her," Gibbs said. "She brings an energy. Her rebounding has been great for us this year. She is cool as a cucumber. She brings that to the team. She keeps us grounded. We're going to miss that a lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.