Connellsville and Laurel Highlands were both highly anticipating playing a football game against each other last Friday night.
The Class 5A Falcons were 0-7, but had averaged 23.7 points per game and were looking forward to ending the season on a winning note against a Fayette County rival at Falcons Stadium. Connellsville features one of the WPIAL’s top running backs in Ky’ron Craggette.
The Class 4A Mustangs were 2-5 but was starting to peak after a competitive loss at McKeesport and an exhilarating 34-33 home win over Trinity, and wanted to keep that momentum going with a win at Connellsville. Laurel Highlands features talented quarterback-safety Rodney Gallagher.
But in the year of the coronavirus, it didn’t seemed shocking when a COVID-19 issue at Connellsville forced the cancellation of the intriguing match-up.
“We were starting to get some momentum at the end of the year.” LH coach Rich Kolesar said. “We were supposed to play them Week 0. It’s always exciting when you play a local team. Our kids were really looking forward to it.
“They were excited and were extremely focused in practice. We really wanted to end our season on a winning streak and that was our mindset for Friday.”
Then the COVID-19 news broke and those plans were wrecked.
“We found out Wednesday, so Thursday we came in at our normal practice time, collected equipment and then we sat down as team, talked with them, and our boosters had food for the kids so they ate dinner and hung out,” Kolesar said. “It was very disappointing to them to find out we weren’t gong to play that game, but they had a good final day together.”
The Falcons were just as crushed about the news of the cancellation, according to Connellsville coach Marko Thomas.
“There’s no doubt about,” Thomas said. “They’re heartbroken right now. They really wanted to play. It’s at the point where they’re begging me in two weeks to see if I can find somebody to play and keep going. I would love to do that for them if I could, but I can’t guarantee any teams will still be playing then.”
Although the Falcons were winless, they were an extremely competitive team and no pushover for any of their opponents.
“I thought we played really well,” Thomas said. “We were in every single game up to halftime and we were leading a couple of them. We just didn’t have the horses to finish. But we were a much improved team and, honestly, it’s one of the best teams I’ve coached here, for sure.
“Had it been another year I think we would’ve started off a little better and maybe would’ve rolled over to a couple wins. With the COVID-shortened season and our brutal schedule, it is what it is, but I thought the kids played extremely well.”
Kolesar and his squad were forced to skip the final chapter of their season, but will enter 2021 with high hopes.
“We were really young, so this season, especially with the shortened offseason with COVID, there was a lot of teaching of fundamentals and the basics of football,” Kolesar said. “Now, we’re probably returning about eight or nine starters on each side of the ball for next year.
“So, there’s a lot of excitement because of the momentum we had built up by the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.