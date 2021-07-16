Ethan Coddington's two-run single in the top of the third inning brought home the deciding run Thursday night as Mitch's Bail Bonds closed in a Fayette County Baseball League playoff berth with a 10-2 road victory over the Fayette Raiders.
Mitch's Bail Bonds improves to 4-8 with three games remaining. Fayette slips to 3-11 with one game remaining, and loses the tie-breaker with Mitch's Bail Bonds.
ARH Industries forfeited to Masontown, dropping the Washington County team to 3-8 with four games left. The forfeit was the second of the season for ARH Industries.
Fred Conard's single spotted Mitch's Bail Bonds to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
Fayette Raiders scored their two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Aaron Previsky doubled home a run in the top of the fifth inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds pulled away with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. One run scored on Creed Potkul's sacrifice fly, two came home on Conard's single and Manny Stitch singled home the fourth run.
Previsky scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Encapera's pinch-hit single accounted for the two runs in the seventh inning.
Tyler Chrise went the distance for the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits with six walks and eight strikeouts. Previsky, Coddington, Conard and Stitch all had two hits in the win.
Josh Davison took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.