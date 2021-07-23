Mitch's Bail Bonds closed the Fayette County Baseball League regular season Thursday night with a 5-2 road victory over ARH Industries.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (6-9) will open the semifinals on the road Sunday against first-place Mill Run (12-3) with a 3 p.m. start.
Mill Run swept the three-game season series, but didn't run away from the Magicians. The Millers won by the scores 3-2, 2-0 and 8-6.
"When we lost 3-2, Mill Run scored three runs in the first inning. We were winning 6-1 or 6-2 in the last game and they had a big inning and won 8-6," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
ARH Industries finishes its first season in the league with a 3-12 mark.
ARH Industries held leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but the visitors pulled ahead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Aaron Previsky, who also had two singles, doubled. Fred Conard followed with a double, but Previsky held third on the hit.
Ethan Coddington belted another double to bring Previsky and Conard home. Fletcher Hindman drove Coddington home with a single.
Dustin Welsh, who had two singles, drove in Mitch's Bail Bonds' first run with with a single in the top of the third inning.
Tyler Chrise pitched five innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.
Noah Hansen pitched the seventh inning for the save.
