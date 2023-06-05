Mitch's Bail Bonds scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning on its way to an 8-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory Sunday afternoon against visiting Bud Murphy's.
Mitch's Bail Bonds cruises to 8-4 victory
- By the Herald-Standard
