REPUBLIC -- Mitch's Bail Bonds scored the game's only run without a hit in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night to sneak past the Fayette Raiders, 1-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Gage Gillott worked a walk from Rocco Frisco to start the seventh inning and then stole second base. He remained there on a short fly ball to right field.
Adam Jacko walked to give the visitors runners at first and second. Gillott took a rolling lead with Nik Gibson batting and sprinted to third without a throw.
With runners on the corner, Frisco was called for a balk that allowed Gillott to score the game's only run.
The reason the one run was enough was the effort of Mitch's Bail Bonds pitcher Garrett Stevenson. Stevenson allowed five hits, all singles, and only one runner reached third base.
Stevenson struck out 12, including the final two outs of the game, and didn't walk a batter.
"Garrett pitched a clean game. He only had 86 pitches in seven innings," praised Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
"(Stevenson) kept us off balance. He changed his speeds," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna. "He was painting the outside corner."
The only time the Raiders had runners in scoring position was the fourth inning. Trevor Stewart singled with one out and Brody Bagwell followed with a base hit to center field.
With Anthony Dellapenna at the plate, Stewart broke for third and Bagwell trailed to second. Both runners advanced safely without a throw when the pitch wasn't handled cleanly.
Stevenson bore down, though, inducing Dellapenna to hit a comebacker to the mound and striking out Travis Bevard.
Fayette only had one runner in the final three innings when Tyler Dorcon singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the inning.
"We had a guy on first base in the bottom of the sixth inning and we needed to get him to second," said Vince Dellapenna.
The Raiders' Dom Francia also had a solid start. He allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Francia stranded three runners at second base.
Mitch's Bail Bonds stranded seven runners, an all too familiar sight for Encapera.
"We've left a small village on the bases this week," said Encapera. "We just couldn't score."
Mitch's Bail Bonds improved to 3-3, just one game behind Carmichaels (5-2) and Masontown (4-2) in the loss column entering Thursday's action.
"Anyone can be in first, anyone can be in last," said Encapera. "Every one of our games has been close. Every team has good pitching. Dom (Francia) looked sharp. The pitchers are ahead of the hitters."
Vince Dellapenna's squad has been in a lot of close games, too. Unfortunately, with a 1-5 record, the Raiders have been on the wrong side of the score.
"We lost four games by five runs," said Dellapenna. "The pitching is great through the whole league. It's the lack of (the hitters) not seeing consistent pitching.
"Hopefully, in the last two weeks we'll see some 6-5 games."
