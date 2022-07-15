Mitch's Bail Bonds pieced together five hits and six walks Thursday night into a 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run.
Mitch's Bail Bonds keeps its postseason hopes alive with the victory, improving to 6-9 for 12 points with three games remaining. Carmichaels sits in fourth place with an 8-6 mark and 16 points.
Mill Run (3-11) grabbed the early lead with five runs in the top of the first inning and one more in the second inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds sliced into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
The home team moved into the lead with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Four of the runs reached base on walks.
Mill Run had one last rally, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning. The visitors had the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second, but Nick Groover stranded both runners to preserve the win.
Brody Bagwell pitched the fourth through seventh innings for the win, exiting the game with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
Mill Run's Cole Shearer had a pair of doubles in the game. Josh Burns also doubled.
