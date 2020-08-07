CHARLEROI -- Branson Auckerman came through with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night as Mitch's Bail Bonds walked off with a 4-3 victory over visiting Masontown in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship at Veterans Memorial Park.
The victory forced a third and deciding game for the 2020 title Friday night at Masontown-German Park at 6 p.m.
Zach Skatell started the game-winning rally when he worked losing pitcher Willie Palmer for a walk and was run for by Kyle Ridley.
Nik Gibson pushed an intended sacrifice bunt to the left of the mound. Masontown first baseman Austin Bergman charged and hustled to apply the tag on Gibson, but contact with the solid runner knocked the ball free as Gibson reached the base to give the home team first and second with no outs.
Auckerman already had a sacrifice bunt in the third inning that led the the first run, and tried to do so again early in the at-bat.
But, Auckerman drilled a sharp ground ball through the left side of the infield. Ridley didn't break stride and he kicked up a cloud of dust as he slid across the plate with the throw to catcher Zach Uhazie not in time.
The bench emptied even before Ridley was able to dust himself off and sprinted in celebration to an excited Auckerman. The celebration was not received well by Palmer, and an exchange with umpire Toby McKnight led to his suspension for the final game of the series.
The game was emotionally charged from the third inning on, beginning in the top of the inning when Palmer was hit by a Chris Rendulic pitch. Michael Coll was hit by a pitch between the shoulder blades in the second inning, but Rendulic stranded two runners to keep the game scoreless.
Emotions were already charged in the third inning when Kaine Frye attempted to bunt Darion Palmer ahead a base. Frye awkwardly made contact with the high pitch with the bunt bouncing back to Rendulic, who threw to shortstop Travis Sankovich for the first out and then Sankovich easily threw out Frye, who barely left the batter's box thinking the ball was fouled off his foot. But, the umpires said play on.
Zach Uhazie was safe on an infield error to move Palmer to second, but Rendulic again wiggled out of trouble with a strikeout.
Mitch's Bail Bonds finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning, and emotions heightened as the inning progressed.
Gibson walked to start the inning and was sacrificed to second on Auckerman's sacrifice bunt. Garrett Stevenson ripped a double over the third base bag that scored Gibson, but Stevenson was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Aaron Previsky kept the inning alive with a single. He stole second and moved to third when the throw skipped into the outfield. Travis Sankovich was intentionally walked and Noah Hansen followed with an RBI single.
T.J. Lux was hit by a pitch to load the bases and with Isaac Echard at the plate, Willie Palmer said something the home plate umpire took umbrage with.
John Palmer, in an attempt to protect his star pitcher, became engaged with the umpire, leading to him being tossed from the game. Then, Masontown lost half its coaching staff when Jamal Palmer was also ejected.
"There were comments back and forth. You just have to take it with a grain of salt," said Masontown assistant coach Todd Edenfield. "I think the rivalry with the guys on the other team, it's the first time in the league as a team. Until the chatter, we came back. Then, it went to backyard baseball and didn't go as planned."
Echard worked a walk to bring home the third run of the inning.
Masontown responded with a run in the top of the fourth inning.
Ian Edenfield singled with one out and Coll walked. Kenny Ryan singled to load the bases, and Austin Bergman got an easy RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Rendulic got a strikeout and ground out to work out of the trouble.
Previsky doubled with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and stole third. Previsky then broke from third base for a straight steal, but Palmer's pitch was in time to Uhazie for the caught stealing at the plate.
"We anticipated an off-speed pitch. He almost beat the play. Luckily, it didn't hurt us," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
Willie Palmer went the distance, allowing four runs on five hits with five walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts.
Encapera complimented Palmer's performance.
"Willie is a good pitcher. He throws hard and keeps you off balance. You have to be your best. He was good enough to shut everyone down this season," said Encapera.
Masontown tied the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Edenfield walked to start the inning and Coll followed with a double. Ryan then came through with a single to left field to tie the game.
Masontown loaded the bases when the throw to first base on Bergman's sacrifice bunt was dropped and Willie Palmer walked with two outs. A fly out to center field left the bases loaded.
"That hurt. We had the upper hand and didn't capitalize. The sixth inning cost us the game," said Todd Edenfield.
Masontown threatened one final time when Chad Petrush opened the seventh inning with a single. Christian Forsythe dropped a perfectly-placed bunt for a single, but Edenfield's ground ball to second base led to a 4-6-3 double play.
Coll grounded to shortstop to leave Petrush standing on third base.
Todd Edenfield believes Masontown would come back ready to play in Game 3.
"I think we'll come back level headed. They're all baseball guys," said Edenfield. "We'll be ready to go tomorrow. They'll be okay. They've been together for a long time."
Austin Clark entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Stevenson to earn the win. Clark allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Stevenson allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings.
Encapera said he told his team he was looking for one more game in the 2020 season.
"We have a chance to play another game. We played 12 regular season games, plus the playoffs. Let's play another game and see what happens," said Encapera.
