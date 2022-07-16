A pair of recent roster additions came through for Mitch's Bail Bonds Friday night as the team kept its Fayette County Baseball League playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over visiting Cumberland (Md.).
Donovan von Fradenburgh pitched five strong innings and Aidan Ochs made the defensive play of the game as Mitch's Bail Bonds improves to 7-9 for 14 points.
Mitch's Bail Bonds sits one victory and two points behind Carmichaels for the fourth and final playoff berth. Mitch's Bail Bonds closes the season with road games at Carmichaels (Monday) and ARH Sport Shop (Tuesday).
Cumberland (10-6) remains in second place, one win and two points ahead of Oakland (Md.), pending the Oaks' result from Friday's scheduled game against Carmichaels.
Cumberland had one hit against von Fradenburgh, a game-opening single by Kobe White. The visitors scored their lone run in the top of the first inning.
Von Fradenburgh walked four, hit one batter and struck out four in his first start. Ochs, von Fradenburgh's teammate on the Belle Vernon Legion squad, robbed a home run in the top of the fifth inning when he reached over the fence for an out on a long ball hit by Andrew Lynch.
Nick Groover pitched two scoreless, hitless innings for the save. He struck out four and walked one.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored its two runs in the bottom of the third inning on a mishandled infield ground ball hit by Trevor Stewart and Colby Simmons' run-scoring single.
Jeff Lutrell went the distance in the loss, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out six.
