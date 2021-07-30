MASONTOWN -- Mitch's Bail Bonds scored nine runs in two innings and only needed two hits to do so as the visitors opened Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League finals on a rainy Thursday night with a 9-5 victory over defending champion Masontown.
Game 2 of the best-of-5 championship series moved to Veterans Memorial Park in Charleroi Friday night, with Game 3 back at Masontown-German Park Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Austin Bergman replaced Masontown starting pitcher Nick Groover in the top of the fifth inning, and had a solid start with a ground out.
Bergman hit Noah Hansen with a pitch, but got Kaleb Scott to pop out to second base for the second out.
The rest of the inning went south for the home team with five runs scoring on a combination of bases-loaded walks and hit batters by Bergman and Chad Petrush, who moved from behind the plate to the mound against Aaron Previsky.
By the time runner's interference on a ball hit by Noah Hansen, Mitch's Bail Bonds had sent 11 batters to the plate.
Groover had a no-hitter through two innings, although the defense committed one error in the first inning and two more in the second.
Groover actually struck out three batters in the second inning, but Isaac Echard was safe on a throwing error after the third strike was not handled cleanly.
Echard was then thrown out at second for a caught stealing.
Masontown's poor fielding finally caught up with the home team in the top of the third inning when Mitch's Bail Bonds used the miscues for a 4-0 lead.
Creed Potkul opened the inning with a walk. Aaron Previsky was safe on a errant throw on his sacrifice bunt attempt and Potkul moved to third. Potkul then scored on a wild pitch.
Brody Bonadio's one out single brought Previsky home.
Hansen walked and the two runners moved up a base on a passed ball. Scott walked to load the bases.
Echard's sacrifice fly scored Previsky. Eric Soccio singled to right field to bring home Hansen, but Reed Long's throw to catcher Chad Petrush was in time to get Scott at the plate to end the inning.
"We got guys on early and got some help (from Masontown), but we hit the ball hard and made things happen. We'll take it," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
"We came off (the series against) Carmichaels with two errors in two games. We had four errors in two innings," said Masontown manager John Palmer. "We made too many mental mistakes."
Masontown clawed back into the game with two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Nate Zimcosky was safe on a mishandled ground ball with one out. Kaine Frye walked with two outs. Zimcosky scored on another mishandled ground ball.
Colby Simmons drove Frye home with a sharp single to left field.
Masontow continued to fight back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Petrush's home run over the left field fence.
With darkness and threatening skies enveloping the field, Masontown added the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Long opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Santino Marra walked with one out and Petrush came through with a hustling, run-scoring double. Willie Palmer drove in a run with an infield ground out.
Scott his stellar pitching performance with a strikeout to end the game.
Scott, fresh off Uniontown Legion's run in the state tournament, went the distance for the win. The right-hander allowed nine hits, walked two, hit one batter and struck out five.
"Kaleb asked me if he could pitch. I knew he'd be a good fit because he knows most of their guys. He kept the ball around the plate," said Encapera.
"We knew we'd be thin on pitching," continued Encapera, "but, we are starting to get guys back. The lineup can change every day.
"We knew they were missing a big bat, too."
That big bat was Zach Uhazie, who is expected to return for the rest of the series.
"I was missing my star catcher. That didn't help," John Palmer said of Uhazie. "But, he'll be back."
Palmer will readily welcome the return of Uhazie as Masontown looks to turn around the series.
"We will put this game behind us. This wasn't our day," said John Palmer. "We were hitting the ball right at somebody. We couldn't combine hits until the end of the game."
