Mitch's Bail Bonds posted three runs in the top of sixth inning Tuesday night to rally for a 5-4 victory at Mill Run in its Fayette County Baseball League opener.
Mill Run (0-2) led 3-0 after three innings, but the visitors cut into the deficit with Johnny Hovanec's two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.
Mill Run got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning.
Winning pitcher Dylan Brosky brought home the winning run with a two-run triple in the sixth inning.
Brosky pitched the sixth and seventh innings to earn the win. He didn't allow a hit and struck out five.
Cade Warrick and Josh Burns both doubled for Mill Run. Tanner Orndorff drove in two runs.
Ageless Bill Bendis took the loss, allowing four hits with five walks and he struck out six in six innings of action.
Uniontown 10, Connellsville 8 -- Connellsville nearly overcame a 10-0 deficit in the fifth inning for a victory against visiting Uniontown.
Uniontown (2-0) bolted out to the early lead with five runs in both the top of the second and third innings.
Carson D'Amico, Christian Thomas and CJ Gesk each drove in run and Frank Kula stole home as part of a double steal in the second inning.
Thomas drove in two runs in the third inning, with Clay Dean and Kula driving in one apiece.
Connellsville starter Matthew Firestone, who suffered the loss, gave way to Grayden Gillott in the third inning. Gillott allowed just one run through four-plus inning of work.
Connellsville (1-1) began to chip away against Dean in the fifth inning. Devan Krivosky started and pitched four scoreless innings for the win.
Connellsville scored on a passed ball and error in the fifth inning.
The home team continued the rally in the sixth inning with six runs. Firestone drove in two runs, and Anthony Piasecki, Aiden Newmyer and Jake Lee had one RBI each.
Connellsville put on two runners in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Thomas earned the save with a strikeout.
