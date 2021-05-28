Masontown defeated Mitch's Bail Bonds to win the 2020 Fayette County Baseball League title, but the Magicians turned the tables Thursday with a 4-2 home victory on the opening night of league play.
Masontown scored single runs in the top of the first and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead, but Mitch's Bail Bonds countered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Noah Hansen drove in the first run of the rally with a single. Clay Groff followed with an RBI single and Fletch Hindman drove in the third run with a sacrifice fly.
The final run of the rally scored when Groff scored on a double steal rundown play.
Hansen pitched the final three innings to earn the win. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter. Nate Holmes pitched the first four innings, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts.
Dante DiMatteo had a double and single for Mitch's Bail Bonds, and Kaleb Scott finished with a pair of singles.
Zach Uhazie doubled for Masontown. Nick Groover went the distance in the loss, striking out 11.
Mill Run 5, Fayette Raiders 2 -- Mill Run scored all five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning without a hit to open the FCBL season with a victory at home.
The big inning started with an infield error with one out. Josiah Fisher induced a fly out to left field for the second out, but then walked two runners to load the bases.
The inning continued with consecutive infield errors and was capped with a bases-loaded walk.
Fayette's Anthony Dellapenna blasted a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 5-2.
The pitching staffs only allowed two hits each. Dellapenna and Lane Zekir had Fayette's hits, while Cole Shearer and Cole Koontz both had singles for Mill Run.
Alan VanSickle started and pitched the first five innings for the win. He struck out four, walked four and gave up one run. Bill Bendis allowed one run in the final two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.