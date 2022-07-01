Run-scoring singles by Colby Simmons and Noah Hansen in the bottom of the fourth inning returned the lead to Mitch's Bail Bonds for an 8-5 victory over visting ARH Industries Thursday night in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Dom Martini walked and Alec McLay singled to set up Simmons and Hansen.
ARH Industries tied the game with five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (5-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second inning. The home team added an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Hansen pitched the first four innings for the win. He allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Hansen also had a solid game at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Payton Conte finished the game for a three-inning save. He didn't allow a hit or walk, and struck out five.
Wyatt Lepley and Seth Burgdolt doubled for ARH Industries (1-7). Cam Zaken went the distance in the loss, allowing 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
