Mitch's Bail Bonds scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon to rally to a 7-4 victory at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Dylan Bohna drove in the winning run with a single and Johnny Hovanec added insurance runs with a two-run triple.
Mitch's Bail Bonds jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Mill Run (2-6) responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Cole Shearer accounted for three of the runs with a home run.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (4-5) tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Noah Hanson pitched the final three innings for the win. He didn't allow a run on one hit and no walks, and struck out five. Hanson also had a double, single and drove in two runs.
Louden Conte finish with two hits and two RBI in the victory. Payton Conte doubled.
Shearer and Josh Burns both doubled for Mill Run.
Alan VanSickle went the distance in the loss. He struck out six and hit a batter.
M&R Transit 8, Oakland (Md.) 4; M&R Transit 11, Oakland (Md.) 10 -- Kaleb Scott won both games of the Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader played at Hutchinson Field.
Scott went the distance in the first game, giving up five hits, walking four and striking out five.
Nate Zimcosky had the big hit early with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. M&R Transit added a solo run in the bottom of the second inning, two in the fourth inning and three in the sixth inning.
Oakland rallied late with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and one in the seventh inning.
M&R Transit (9-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the sweep.
Oakland (5-6) scored five runs in the top of the second inning for a 5-2 lead. M&R Transit scored the next seven runs for a 9-5 lead, but Oakland rallied one last time with five runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 10-9 lead.
Scott survived the late rally for the victory. He pitched the final two innings.
Andino Vecchiolla and Alex Gesk doubled for M&R Transit. Santino Marra finished with three hits and Nate Zimcosky had a pair of singles.
Ryan Valentine and losing pitcher Jacob Miller both doubled for Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.