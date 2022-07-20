Andrew Kostelnik scattered three hits to win his first Fayette County Baseball League game of the season Tuesday night with an 8-0 road victory over ARH Sport Shop.
Mitch's Bail Bonds shuts out ARH Sport Shop, 8-0
- By the Herald-Standard
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 5:42 AM
Kostelnik struck out two and didn't walk a batter.
Payton Conte's triple spotted Mitch's Bail Bonds (8-9) with a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the third inning, one run scoring on Noah Hansen's double.
The visitors added a solo run in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the sixth inning.
Johnny Hovanec went 2-for-3, scored three runs and stole four bases in the win. Anthony Dellapenna added a double. Mitch's Bail Bonds finished with seven hits, but received eight walks and a hit batter.
Cam Zaken took the loss for ARH Sport Shop (3-14).
Bryce Rayl and Seth Burgdolt singled for two of the home team's three hits. Vince Dellapenna was pressed into duty for ARH Sport Shop to avoid a forfeit, and the former Fayette Raiders manager came through with a single to lead off the third inning.
