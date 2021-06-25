REPUBLIC -- Runs and hits have been tough to come by this Fayette County Baseball League season for Mitch's Bail Bonds and the Fayette Raiders.
Mitch's Bail Bonds only plated a pair of runs Thursday night, but the total was enough for a 2-1 victory over the Raiders at Redstone Park.
"This is the first one this month," Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera said of the win.
The game was scoreless through five innings with the two teams combining for just three hits.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (2-5) finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning.
Fletch Hindman was clipped by a Josh Davison pitch to open the inning. Noah Hansen was also hit by a pitch.
Fayette second baseman Preston Frost received a favorable bounce on Seth Arnold's ground ball, leading to a double play with Hindman advancing to third.
Austin Clark followed with a single to center field, the ball falling before the Raiders' Kyle Ridley could track down the ball for the out.
"The least-hit ball of the inning scored the run," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna.
Creed Potkul was safe on an infield error, but Davison closed out the threat on a comebacker to the mound.
Mitch's Bail Bonds added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Pinch-hitter Derek Victor singled off Frost, in relief of Davison, to start the inning. He moved to second on Tyler Chrise's one-out single.
Isaac Echard followed with a ground ball to third baseman Dylan Bohna. Bohna attempted to get an around the horn double play, but his throw sailed into center field as Victor sprinted home.
"To add on was nice," said Encapera.
"Dylan said after we came in (after the inning) 'I should've touched (Victor for the out)," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna. "It's always one inning (with an error). It's just enough to beat us."
The Raiders finally threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Bohna was safe on an error with two outs and scored on John Hovanec's deep double to center field. Hansen closed the inning when he struck out Ricky Marucci swinging.
"I wanted to steal (Hovanec) to third and hope they'd throw it away," said Dellapenna.
Fayette stranded three runners in the first inning and didn't have another reach base until the sixth inning.
"We were three-up, three-down in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings," said Dellapenna.
Davison was safe when his ground ball was mishandled with two outs in the sixth inning. Hunter Perry hit a ball back to Hansen, but first baseman Arnold was unable to get to the bag and the ball sailed to the right field fence.
Dellapenna told Davison to head home, but the throw to the plate was on time to get Davison, despite his fancy footwork to avoid the tag.
"I had to try it. He had to make a throw (to the plate). We had to try to score. We had to manufacture a run," said Dellapenna.
The pitchers dominated the game, only hindered at times by the defense behind them.
Hansen went the distance for his second win, throwing a two-hitter. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six.
Dellapenna lamented the lack of hitting his squad's had so far this season.
"Before the game, 51 percent of our outs were by strikeouts. Today, we had six," said Dellapenna.
Hansen escaped a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first inning created by three errors. He picked off Hunter Perry after a rundown and got Hovanec into a force out to end the inning.
Davison was equally as effective, giving up three hits in six innings. He walked four and hit three batters, and struck out four.
"Josh has been fantastic all year," complimented Dellapenna.
"The pitchers in the league are definitely dominating so far," said Encapera. "If your pitcher pitches well, you have a chance.
"Noah was outstanding. He was on and kept them off-balance. There were only a couple balls hit hard."
Hansen was in control throughout the game.
"Just the fastball," Hansen said of his go-to pitch. "It was working real well. It was moving nice. I try to work ahead the best I can."
