Mill Run had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out in the top of the seventh inning, but Garrett Stevenson stranded both as Mitch’s Bail Bonds eked out a 7-6 Fayette County Baseball League win Monday night over visiting Mill Run.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds improved to 5-5 and tightened its grip on third place to avoid the play-in game Friday. Mitch’s Bail Bonds had games at Carmichaels (Tuesday) and home against Fayette Raiders (Wednesday) to close out the regular season.
Mill Run goes to 4-7 with the season finale Wednesday at Carmichaels.
Garrett Brooks’ RBI single in the top of the seventh inning drew Mill Run to a run. Mill Run had runners at second and third, but Stevenson shut the door with a pop out to first base and a fly out to center field.
Stevenson went the distance for the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Drew Garth led off with a double and Nick Kumor followed with another double.
Mill Run opened the scoring in the first inning on Josh Burns’ RBI single. Mitch’s Bail Bonds countered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning when TJ Lux tripled home a run and then scored on a sacrifice fly.
Mill Run regained the lead in the top of the third on Burns’ two-run double, only to have Mitch’s Bail Bonds come right back in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles from Garth and Lux.
The visitors pulled ahead for the third time in the top of the fourth inning on Nolan Porterfield’s two-run home run.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied once again in the bottom of the inning on Travis Sankovich’s run-scoring single and Jack Oberdorf’s RBI double.
Sankovich finished with a double and three singles. Chris Rendulic added a triple and single. Kumor, Garth and Lux all had two hits.
Jimmy Malone took the loss, allowing seven runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Brooks pitched the sixth inning, allowing a hit with no strikeouts or walks.
Brooks and Burns both had a double and single for Mill Run. Logan Kemp added two singles.
