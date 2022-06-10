Marcus Tansmore's single with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Mitch's Bail Bonds over visiting Mill Run, 2-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Mill Run (1-2) scored first on Brady Duricko's RBI single in the top of the third inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (1-1) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on Noah Hanson's RBI single.
Josiah Fisher pitched the last four innings in relief to earn the win. He struck out three and walked two.
Jimmy Malone took the loss for Mill Run.
