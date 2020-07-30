Noah Hansen's one-out single brought home Garrett Stevenson with the deciding run as Mitch's Bail Bonds closed the Fayette County Baseball League regular season Wednesday night with a 5-4 win over a feisty Fayette Raiders squad.
Mitch's Bail Bonds finishes in third place with a 6-6 record and opens the semifinals Sunday at Carmichaels at 5 p.m. The Fayette Raiders close with a 2-10 mark and are scheduled to travel to Mill Run Friday night at 6 p.m. for a play-in game. The winner goes to Masontown Sunday at a time to be determined.
Kyle Ridley opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a double. He moved to third on Garrett Stevenson's infield single.
Trevor Stewart knocked down Aaron Previsky's ground ball, and Ridley got caught in a rundown for the first out of the inning. Travis Sankovich was intentionally walked to load the bases before Hansen's game-winning single, his second of the game.
Ricky Marucci and Boyd Bagwell had RBI singles in the first inning to spot the Raiders an early 3-0 lead.
Mitch's Bail Bonds countered in the bottom of the inning with Isaac Echard's bases-loaded double, his second hit of the game. Echard stole third and scored on an error for a 4-3 lead.
Fayette tied the game in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk.
Echard pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts. Tyler Chrise started, allowing three runs on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Losing pitcher Cole Naylor went the distance, allowing five runs on seven hits with four walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.