Aaron Previsky hustled around the bases from first base to score the winning run on Travis Sankovich’s bases-loaded double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday night to lift Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 5-4 win over the visiting Fayette Raiders.
Noah Hansen worked the seventh inning with one strikeout to earn the win.
Fayette Raiders (0-2) scored two runs in the top of the second inning and the visitors extended the lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Mitch’s Bail Bonds (2-0) scored one in the bottom of the sixth to set up the exciting final inning.
Isaac Echard had a double and triple, and drove in two runs for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
Lane Zekir was the tough luck loser, allowing five runs (only one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts. Zekir and Dylan Brosky both finished with a pair of singles.
