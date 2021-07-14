Mitch's Bail Bonds pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to secure a key 8-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting ARH Industries.
The Magicians improve to 3-7 and into a tie in wins with the Fayette Raiders for the fourth and final playoff berth. ARH Industries slips to 2-7.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored single runs in the bottom of the second and fourth innings. The home team's lead increased to 4-0 after five innings.
ARH Industries scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning.
Noah Hansen went the distance for the win, allowing six hits with two walks, one hit batsman and six strikeouts.
Ethan Coddington and Eric Soccio both had two doubles in the victory. Brody Bonadio also doubled for Mitch's Bail Bonds.
Todd Zaken had two singles for the visitors.
Fayette American Legion
Elizabeth Forward 6, Belle Vernon 6 -- The regular season finale between the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League squads ended in a seven-inning tie.
Elizabeth Forward scored all six runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 6-2 lead.
Belle Vernon cut the deficit to a single run with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and tied the game with a single run in the sixth inning.
Nathaniel Ratica started for Elizabeth Forward and went five innings. He allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Kayden Faychak finished the game, allowing one unearned run on no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Belle Vernon starter Donovan VonFradenburg pitched six innings. He gave up six runs (four earned) on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Zach Kutek pitched the seventh inning, allowing one hit.
Eli Kite had a pair of doubles and Luke Alvarez had one for Elizabeth Forward. Alvarez, Kite and Jason Repasky all had two hits for the visitors. Alvarez, AJ Wardropper, Kite, Nathan Siesky and Respasky all drove in one run.
Nick Stanger doubled for Belle Vernon's lone extra-base hit. Stanger, VonFradenburg, Aidan Ochs and Max Kostelnik all had one RBI each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.