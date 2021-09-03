Tyler Mocello and Roger Maloney shared medalist honors Thursday afternoon to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 207-224 Section 2-AAA victory over Laurel Highlands at Uniontown Country Club.
The Leopards improve to 3-0 in the section and 3-1 overall. The match was the first of the season for the Mustangs.
Mocello and Maloney both shot 1-over 37 for the Leopards. Mocello said his only non-par score was a bogey on the second hole.
“I played very steady. It was a pretty steady round,” said Mocello. “I didn’t hit anything really terrible. The ones I hit bad, I recovered.”
Mocello said his play from the fairway and on the green kept his round steady.
“I hit some good irons and some good putts to save par,” said Mocello.
Mocello, who also plays soccer, has one simple goal as he closes out his senior year. He just missed going to the state final last year with the altered qualifying because of the pandemic.
“I want to make it to states,” explained Mocello. “I try not think about it. It wasn’t my best round that day.
“It’s a new year. A lot of things have to change.”
Teammate Patrick Bush shot 41. Adreanna Scaramucci finished with 44 and Seth Tomalski closed out the scoring for the Leopards with 48. Mark Toth’s 51 was not used.
Megan Joyce and Darren Dunn shared scoring honors for the Mustangs with 7-over 43.
Hunter Bosley was next with a 45.
The sophomore said that’s what his been scoring this season, but knows what he needs to do to shave strokes off that nine-hole total.
“It’s my usual,” said Bosley. “When I hit a bad shot, I just have to forget about it. I left three or four shots out there.
“I had some bad reads on putts.”
Bosley continued, adding, “I’d like to get down to 41, 42 consistently. When I hit a bad shot, I just have to forget about it and go hit the next shot.”
Jaden Ringer posted a 46 for the Mustangs, and Nate Schwertfeger and Colin Crawford both shot 47.
