Jordan Mocello fired a 3-over 39 Friday afternoon to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 208-228 Section 3-AA road victory at Mon Valley Country Club against Charleroi.
Mocello's 39 leads Leopards to road victory
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, August 20, 2023 2:11 PM
Sunday, August 20, 2023 2:11 PM
Jordan Mocello fired a 3-over 39 Friday afternoon to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 208-228 Section 3-AA road victory at Mon Valley Country Club against Charleroi.
Mark Toth finished with 41 for the Leopards (1-1, 1-1), while Roger Maloney and Seth Tomalski both shot 42. Jack Edwards’ 44 closed out the scoring. John Bellissimo’s 46 was not used.
Gage Patterson had the low round for the Cougars (1-2, 1-2) with 5-over 41. Nick Summers (42), Colton Palonder (44), Nico Rongus (54), and Elliot Lenhart (47) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Jake Corrin’s 55 did not count.
Derry 198, Southmoreland 299 — The Trojans were tough at home for a Section 2-AA victory at Latrobe Elks.
Derry’s Antonio Hauser and Ashton Beighley shared medalist honors with Southmoreland’s Austin Goehring after all three shot 38.
Albert Gallatin 247, McKeesport 291 — The Colonials opened Section 2-AAA play with a road victory at Butlers Golf Course’s Lakeside course.
Hayden Metts and Trent Clemmer shared medalist honors for Albert Gallatin (1-0, 1-1) with 7-over 43. Mikayla Hammond (47), Paityn Stout (60), and Tyler Felio (54) also scored for the Colonials.
Gabe Chelley was the low man for the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) with 50.
Girls golf
Norwin 189, Connellsville 213 — The Lady Knights posted three scores under 50 for a 1Section 3-AAA victory against visiting Connellsville at Victory Hills Golf Course.
The Lady Knights’ Lia Guzzie was medalist with 8-over 44. Lena Robb (45) and Suhana Navalgund (48) also broke 50. Maddie Zurich rounded out the scoring with 52. Emily Petrulak’s 53 did not count.
Mia Martray was the low golfer for the Lady Falcons (0-2, 0-2) with 50. Katie Atz shot 52, Paiton Ulery carded 53 and Maddie Johnson finished with 58. Rylee Leasher’s 62 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.